Eastern Bank Trims Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after purchasing an additional 187,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after purchasing an additional 791,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $126.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.90. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

