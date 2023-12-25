Eastern Bank Trims Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.