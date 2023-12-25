Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $570.39 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

