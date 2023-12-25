Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $570.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $541.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.