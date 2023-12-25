Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENR. UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. Energizer has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

