Essex LLC Buys Shares of 830 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

DHR stock opened at $230.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.11. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

