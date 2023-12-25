Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $26.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Everbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 5,584 shares of company stock worth $115,345 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

