Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,970 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 75.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Down 0.4 %

WRK stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

