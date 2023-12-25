Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) & Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Free Report) and Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Exeo Entertainment and Zepp Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exeo Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Zepp Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zepp Health has a consensus target price of $5.08, suggesting a potential upside of 252.78%. Given Zepp Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zepp Health is more favorable than Exeo Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exeo Entertainment N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) 0.00 Zepp Health $600.66 million 0.15 -$41.80 million ($0.65) -2.22

This table compares Exeo Entertainment and Zepp Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Exeo Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zepp Health. Zepp Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exeo Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exeo Entertainment and Zepp Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exeo Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Zepp Health -9.52% -11.01% -5.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Zepp Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Exeo Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Zepp Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exeo Entertainment beats Zepp Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exeo Entertainment

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. It develops Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; and Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones. The company has license agreements with Psyko Audio Labs Canada to manufacture and distribute the Carbon and Krypton line of patented headphones; and Digital Extreme Technologies, Inc. to design and develop the Extreme Gamer, as well as the Black Widow keyboard. Exeo Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories. It provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Zepp Life and Zepp mobile apps. It offers its products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

