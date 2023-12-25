F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

NYSE:FG opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.70. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,254.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

