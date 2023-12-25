Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $49.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $112,133,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after buying an additional 1,555,089 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,408,000 after buying an additional 1,535,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

