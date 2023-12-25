Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,740 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

