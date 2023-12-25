Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after acquiring an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after acquiring an additional 326,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $90.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

