Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average is $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

