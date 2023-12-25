Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,035 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $298.21 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

