Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $284.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 63.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

