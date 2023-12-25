Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.