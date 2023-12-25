Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $140.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

