Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $79.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

