Financial Analysis: Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) versus Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY)

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) and Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $429.93 million 1.48 $138.45 million $3.38 4.42 Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A C$0.39 23.39

Ardmore Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft. Ardmore Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping 33.43% 29.15% 20.55% Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ardmore Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of C$0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ardmore Shipping pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ardmore Shipping is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ardmore Shipping and Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.83%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas, and between the Northern Adriatic and its hinterland, as well as inland terminals. In addition, the company provides specialist handling, digital, and consulting and management services; and process automation, additive manufacturing, and airborne logistics services, as well as develops, rents, and manages real estate properties. Further, it operates office space and commercial premises. The company was formerly known as Hamburger Hafen- und Lagerhaus-AG and changed its name to Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of HGV Hamburger Gesellschaft für Vermögens- und Beteiligungsmanagement mbH.

