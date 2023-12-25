Financial Survey: Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) vs. Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF)

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) and Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ardagh Metal Packaging and Mayr-Melnhof Karton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 4 1 0 2.20 Mayr-Melnhof Karton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Mayr-Melnhof Karton.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.69 billion 0.50 $237.00 million N/A N/A Mayr-Melnhof Karton N/A N/A N/A $6.35 20.76

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Mayr-Melnhof Karton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Mayr-Melnhof Karton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Mayr-Melnhof Karton pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mayr-Melnhof Karton pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Mayr-Melnhof Karton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Metal Packaging 0.38% 35.93% 2.13% Mayr-Melnhof Karton N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ardagh Metal Packaging beats Mayr-Melnhof Karton on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

About Mayr-Melnhof Karton

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Germany, Austria, and internationally. It operates through two segments, MM Board & Paper and MM Packaging. The MM Board & Paper segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from recycling fibers; and virgin fiber based cartonboard, as well as offers kraft papers and uncoated fine papers. Its cartonboard is used as a raw material in the production of folding carton packaging; and for food packaging, as well as packaging for household and hygiene products. This segment primarily serves printing businesses in the fragmented folding carton industry. The MM Packaging segment processes cartonboard into folding cartons primarily for food industry, as well as for other consumer goods industries. This segment also provides leaflets and labels. Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG was founded in 1950 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

