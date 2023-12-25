Financial Survey: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) vs. Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of OSI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 30.01% 19.03% 11.56% OSI Systems 7.24% 15.53% 7.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and OSI Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $326.94 million 8.20 $127.61 million $0.85 18.54 OSI Systems $1.28 billion 1.72 $91.78 million $5.44 23.79

Shoals Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OSI Systems. Shoals Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 1 2 12 0 2.73 OSI Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 72.17%. OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $162.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.42%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats OSI Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, cardiology and remote monitoring, and connected care systems and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC Flexible Circuits names; LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications; and flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.