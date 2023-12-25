First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $68.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First American Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First American Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,094,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

