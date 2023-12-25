Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

