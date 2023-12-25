Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $175.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Tigress Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Fiserv stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $98.81 and a 52-week high of $136.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $768,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,495,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,726,475. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

