Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $146.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

