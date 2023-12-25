Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $91.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

