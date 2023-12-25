Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

