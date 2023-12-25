Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.70 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

