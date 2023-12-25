Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 220,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 99,388 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $139.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $143.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

