Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.73. The firm has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

