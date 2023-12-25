Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $108.04 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

