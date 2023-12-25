Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $132.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average of $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

