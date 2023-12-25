Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 917 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 81,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.