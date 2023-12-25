Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

