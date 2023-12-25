Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after buying an additional 902,610 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 92.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,275 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 18.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 11.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,178 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $1,752,000.

FL opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

