Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.09%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

