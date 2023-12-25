Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources
In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.34.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.09%.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
