Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) vs. Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Critical Analysis

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Territorial Bancorp are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A Territorial Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Territorial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Territorial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.82%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp 11.52% 3.22% 0.37%

Dividends

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Territorial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp $66.91 million 1.43 $16.16 million $0.92 11.76

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; consumer loans; and multi-family mortgage, commercial business, construction, commercial real estate, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company is involved in the insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, which comprise annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

