GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GPS. Evercore ISI started coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.47.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GPS stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.11. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 600.06%.

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 11,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $190,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $844,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 11,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $190,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,666 shares of company stock worth $17,042,370 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

