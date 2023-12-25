General Electric (GEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GEC stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 52 week low of GBX 67.01 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.02 ($1.62). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.90.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

