General Electric (GEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
General Electric Stock Performance
Shares of GEC stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 52 week low of GBX 67.01 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.02 ($1.62). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.90.
About General Electric
