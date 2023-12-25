General Electric (LON:GEC) Announces $0.08 Dividend

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GEC opened at GBX 105 ($1.33) on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of GBX 67.01 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.02 ($1.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.39.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

