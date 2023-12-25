General Electric (LON:GEC) Announces $0.08 Dividend

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
General Electric Price Performance
Shares of LON GEC opened at GBX 105 ($1.33) on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of GBX 67.01 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.02 ($1.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.39.
General Electric Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than General Electric
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.