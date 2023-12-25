General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 7,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $126.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $128.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.