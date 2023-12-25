General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

