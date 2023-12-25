George Kurtz Sells 56,985 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $255.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,260.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 302,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,550,000 after purchasing an additional 47,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

