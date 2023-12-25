Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.40.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,064.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 102,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

