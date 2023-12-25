Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $100.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GKOS. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.55.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $86.53.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $49,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $6,789,873.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $49,636.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,219 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 40.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $22,075,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,690,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.