Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $3.73 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $933.38 million, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.37 million.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This is an increase from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

