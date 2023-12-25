Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

NYSE:GFI opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.