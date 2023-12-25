Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

