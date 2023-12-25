GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

