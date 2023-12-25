GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GSK Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
See Also
